MEE: Will stalled nuclear talks threaten Persian Gulf-Iran detente?

SHAFAQNA-As Persian Gulf states and Tehran work to restore diplomatic and economic relations, the cloud of US sanctions on Iran looms large.

When Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in January 2016, it initiated a campaign to isolate and corner its rival, leading to many Arab countries downgrading relations with Tehran. The United Arab Emirates downgraded its diplomatic representation to a charge d’affaires, while Kuwait and Qatar recalled their envoys. Oman maintained a neutral stance, and Bahrain severed all ties.

Today, however, almost all of these countries have embarked on shuttle diplomacy with Tehran, seeking to normalise or expand ties.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

