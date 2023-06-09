Afghanistan: Taliban Dismissed All Shia Judges

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan and the collapse of the republican system, the judicial system of Afghanistan also collapsed, and the citizens of this country faced serious challenges in accessing justice.

Based on a research report by a human rights organization, the Taliban repealed the existing laws of the previous Afghan system, especially the laws regarding judicial proceedings, and now there are no effective legal criteria and mechanisms to determine the jurisdiction and powers of judicial institutions in Afghanistan.

Legal institutions functioning in a state of chaos

The report states that the repeal of the laws of the previous system has led to judicial and legal institutions functioning in a state of “chaos” and “disorder,” creating an environment for the “violation of principles of fair trial” and “violation of human rights.”

The findings of this report indicate that the standards of fair trial in the Taliban’s judicial and legal institutions are widely violated, and women and religious minorities in particular face serious challenges and problems in accessing justice.

Mass dismissal of Shia judges

The human rights organization, in part of its report, has addressed the situation of Shia access to justice and the judicial system under the control of the Taliban.

The report states that at the same time with the Taliban’s control over Afghanistan, all Shia judges were dismissed from their duties, and currently, no Shia individuals hold positions in the courts of this group.

Discriminatory treatment of women

The report states that since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, women faced numerous challenges and obstacles in accessing justice as victims of violence.

The human rights organization said that based on the evidence and documentation obtained, Taliban adopt a strict approach regarding women’s criminal and legal disputes, and they generally issue judicial decisions against women’s rights.

Torture and forced confessions common methods used by Taliban

The report states that torture and forced confessions are common methods used by the Taliban in proving allegations in their judicial and legal system.

In the previous Afghan system, Shia judicial and legal matters were examined and adjudicated based on Shia laws.

However, since the Taliban have regained control of the country, they repealed the Shia laws and eliminated the specialized courts for addressing violence against women from the structure of the judicial system.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com