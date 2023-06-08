English
Afghanistan: Blast kills 11 during funeral of deputy governor

SHAFAQNA-An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban’s provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said that more than 30 people were also injured in the blast in Badakhshan, a province in the far north that shares borders with China and Tajikistan.

A former police commander of northern Baghlan province, Safiullah Samim, was among the dead, according to a statement offering condolences from another police chief, Najibullah Badakhshi.

Ashraf Nael, a resident of Faizabad, said he was in a nearby court building when he heard a blast at around 11:00 a.m. (0630 GMT), muffled by the mosque walls, before many ambulances rushed towards the scene.

