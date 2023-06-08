UNHCR’s Survey: 94% Syrian refugees do not intend to return in the next 12 months

SHAFAQNA- The key findings of UNHCR ’s eighth Return Perceptions and Intentions Survey (RPIS) among Syrian refugees presents that 94% Syrian refugees do not intend to return to Syria in the next 12 months.

UNHCR conducted this survey in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq between January and February 2023. This year’s survey also highlighted the declining socio-economic conditions in the region, much like the sixth and seventh RPIS conducted in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Similar to the findings of the 2022 survey, about nine out of ten respondents expressed their inability to meet their basic needs in the host countries notwithstanding the generous support afforded by host governments and communities, as well as the international donor community. Compared to the findings of last year’s survey, an increasing percentage of respondents who do not intend to return to Syria in the next 12 months indicated a hope to move to a third country.

