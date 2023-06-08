Joint Statement of GCC-US meeting welcom Saudi Arabia & Iran to resume diplomatic relations

SHAFAQNA-GCC-US meeting welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations and stressed the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, by states of the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and the GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi met in Riyadh.

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The parts of Joint Statement of GCC-US meeting are as follows:

The Ministers highlighted the strategic, ambitious, and growing partnerships between the United States and the GCC and its member states to promote peace, security, stability, integration, and economic prosperity in the Middle East.

The Ministers underscored the importance of confronting terrorism and violent extremism worldwide and welcomed the next Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting, to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 8, 2023.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the security of the region, recognizing the region’s vital role in the global economy and international trade.

