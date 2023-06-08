English
Knesset speaker: Israel should recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

SHAFAQNA-The Knesset speaker said Thursday Israel “should move toward” recognising Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, during an official visit to the North African kingdom.

“Israel should move toward that goal of recognising the Moroccan Sahara just as our closest ally the United States did… I supported and pushed toward that goal,” Amir Ohana said during a news conference in Rabat.

“Serious discussions” between the countries over the issue are underway and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will be announcing his decisions in the near future”, he added.

The Western Sahara dispute dates back to 1975, when colonial ruler Spain withdrew from the territory, sparking a 15-year war between Morocco and the Polisario Front movement seeking independence in the territory.

Source: rfi.fr

www.shafaqna.com

