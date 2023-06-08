English
Iraq’s FM: government returned 3,000 Iraqi terrorist fighters detained in Syria

Iraqi terrorist fighters

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein indicates that 3,000 Iraqi terrorist fighters detained in Syria have been returned and most of them have been tried.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein delivered Iraq’s speech at the ministerial meeting of the international coalition to fight ISIS in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.”

In Iraq’s speech, Hussein stressed that “the Iraqi government is working to improve services and infrastructure, move the economy forward and combat corruption,” indicating that it is “determined to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to enhance stability in liberated areas, return the displaced, and pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs.”

