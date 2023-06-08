Pence: Trump ‘Should Never Be President Again’

SHAFAQNA-US Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a firm rebuke of his onetime running mate, former President Donald Trump, in a speech Wednesday announcing his own campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.



Pence mentioned January 6 in explaining why he’s challenging his former running mate, calling it “a tragic day in the life of US nation . . . the American people deserve to know that on that day President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution,” he said.

Source : forbes

www.shafaqna.com