A look at history of “Naqareh Zani” in the court of Imam Ridha (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The Astan Quds Razavi Document Center is full of historical documents, through which we can learn about a selection of old ceremonies and rituals in the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S), such as Drum Playing ritual (Naqareh Zani).

According to Astan News, Drum Playing ritual (Naqareh Zani) is one of the old ceremonies of Razavi holy shrine, whose melodious sound still reaches the ears of the pilgrims and the neighbors of this holy shrine, especially on the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S). Of course, the exact date of the establishment of Drum Playing ritual (Naqareh Zani) in the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) is not known, and only based on the reference made in the book “Guest Narrative of Bukhara (Mehman-nama-Bukhara)”, it can be said that Drum Playing ritual (Naqareh Zani) was done in the holy shrine in the 10th century AH, i.e. nearly five centuries ago. The oldest document in the Astan Quds Razavi document archive related to Drum Playing ritual (Naqareh Zani) in the Holy Shrine dates back to the year 1011 AH, which is the document “Payment due to Darvish Haji Mohammad Tabal (Naqarachi)”.

With the formation of the administrative organization of Astan Quds Razavi in the Safavid era, the Naqarakhane has continued to operate as one of the departments of Astan Quds, as the Naqarakhana has performed its duties in this period with the help of 12 Naqarachi and one hostler.

The documents related to Naqareh Zani are also related to the costs of paying salaries to employees, supplying fuel to the Naqarakhana, and repairing its tools and equipment. Of course, the type of fuel is not known, and it is not possible to speak with certainty about its use in lighting or heating the Naqarakhana at different hours of the day and night and in different seasons of the year, However, regarding the repair of equipment, we can mention the documents of the cost of raw cowhide (cow hide) for the repair of the drums and the repair of the trumpets. For this, every year a sum has been paid to the hostler of the Naqarakhane, who was the head of Naqarachis.

Source: Shafaqna Persian