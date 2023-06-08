Reuters: USA denies report of nearing interim nuclear deal with Iran

SHAFAQNA- Reuters reported that the White House on Thursday denied a report that the United States and Iran were nearing an interim deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

“This report is false and misleading,” said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, referring to an article on the Middle East Eye website. “Any reports of an interim deal are false.”

The report cited two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the United States were “nearing a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities.”

Source: Reuters

