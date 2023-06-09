English
International Shia News Agency
Türkiye names first woman central bank governor

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named experienced banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as the new Central Bank governor.

The move, which had been widely rumoured, is another signal that Erdogan’s new government aims to move towards a more conventional monetary policy.

Erkan, 41, a former banking executive in the US, is to become the Turkish central bank’s first female chief.

A graduate of Istanbul’s Bogazici University, Erkan earned her doctorate in operations research and financial engineering at Princeton University.

She has held a number of senior positions, including at Goldman Sachs and the San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which collapsed in May more than a year after Erkan stepped down as co-chief executive officer.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

