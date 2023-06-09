Arabnews: Middle East changes into more stable place due to new diplomatic trend

SHAFAQNA- Arabnews wrote that the Middle East has been changing into a more stable and prosperous place due to the fact that diplomacy has taken a front seat.

This significant shift ought to be supported by the major world powers and the wider international community.

Between 2000 and 2020, the Middle East witnessed several major conflicts, increased instability and widespread insecurity. The US invasion of Iraq triggered years of domestic war in Iraq between terror groups. This caused tensions between other states and nonstate actors in the region. The civil war in Syria also turned many groups against each other.

These events tipped the fragile balance of power between countries in the Middle East. In such a conflict-driven era, military options appeared to be the only path to winning the battles. But as the evidence of the last two decades shows, militarization, political polemics and support for proxy groups not only do not resolve tensions, but they also further destabilize the region and make it more insecure for everyone.

