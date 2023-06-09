English
UN accuses Israel of targeting Palestinian human rights groups

SHAFAQNA-A commission affiliated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused Israel of targeting Palestinian human rights groups in order to “delegitimise them and silence civil society”.

The Human Rights Council’s “Commission of Inquiry” said in its annual report yesterday that the Israeli crackdown on the groups was “unjustified and violated fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of association, expression, opinion, peaceful assembly, privacy and the right to a fair trial.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

Leave a Comment

