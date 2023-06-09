Saudi FM: Israel normalisation have ‘limited benefits’ without peace with Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said in a press statement that Israel normalisation have ‘limited benefits’ without peace with Palestinians, and we must focus on reaching a path that provides peace, justice and dignity for the Palestinians.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state following talks he held in Saudi Arabia, during which Riyadh insisted on linking normalisation to peace with the Palestinians.

Source : petra.gov.jo

www.shafaqna.com