English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Saudi FM: Israel normalisation have ‘limited benefits’ without peace with Palestinians

0
Israel normalisation

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said in a press statement that Israel normalisation have ‘limited benefits’ without peace with Palestinians, and we must focus on reaching a path that provides peace, justice and dignity for the Palestinians.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to undermine prospects for a Palestinian state following talks he held in Saudi Arabia, during which Riyadh insisted on linking normalisation to peace with the Palestinians.

Source : petra.gov.jo

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Saudi FM Meets Syrian President in Damascus

asadian

Saudi & Iran FM’s to meet in Ramadhan

asadian

Saudi’s FM: Agreement with Iran sign of joint will to resolve disputes through dialogue

asadian

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

asadian

Saudi FM to visit Iraq to resume Saudi-Iran dialogue

asadian

Saudi FM: Riyadh trying to find path to dialogue with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.