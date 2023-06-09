Jordan: World Tourism Organisation delegates & Arab ministers visit Umm Qais

SHAFAQNA-The Regional Director for the Middle East at the World Tourism Organization and delegations from the ministries of tourism of the Arab countries members of the regional committee visit Umm Qais.

Jordan’s Tourism Minister, Makram Qaisi, told the Jordan News Agency that the visit comes after the World Tourism Organisation selected the village of Umm Qais as one of the “best” tourist villages in the world.

He said that the organisation chose Umm Qais for its tourist and historical value, adding that the choice would reflect positively on the members of the local community economically and increase the number of tourists.

Source : petra.gov.jo