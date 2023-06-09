Iran in UN: “No temporary agreement on agenda”

SHAFAQNA– Permanent Mission of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has responded to the publication of some reports suggesting a nearing of a “temporary agreement” between Iran and the United States.

According to Shafaqna, citing IRNA, Permanent Mission of Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations stated on Friday: “There is no temporary agreement to replace the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and it is not on the agenda.”

Previously, the White House also dismissed reports of a potential temporary agreement in which Tehran would limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

It should be noted that Middle East Eye, citing two undisclosed sources, announced: “Iran and the United States are on the verge of a temporary agreement to lift certain sanctions in exchange for restrictions on uranium enrichment in Iran.”

