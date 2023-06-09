INSS: Iran & saudi good relations bad for ‘Israel’

SHAFAQNA-The managing director of INSS says Iranian agreements in the region have counterweighted a series of agreements signed by “Israel” and regional members.
The conference, which was planned four months ago, discussed “diplomacy to reduce tension and communicate with everyone, Syria returning to the Arab League, China playing an important mediating role, and a new map that is taking shape for the Middle East.”
Also on the agenda was what was called the “Saudi-Israeli-American triangle” and the different characteristics and dynamics of each side.
“The goal of the conference is to present an accurate picture of the transformations in the Middle East, and to influence the (Israeli) government’s policies to reach a better place,” the think tanks said.
Source : almayadeen