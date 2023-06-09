INSS: Iran & saudi good relations bad for ‘Israel’

SHAFAQNA-The managing director of INSS says Iranian agreements in the region have counterweighted a series of agreements signed by “Israel” and regional members.

The “Institute for National Security Studies” (INSS) and the Moshe Dayan Center at “Tel Aviv” University held a special conference on Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region in late May, during which officials, security experts, and politicians from both institutes and abroad participated in touching upon regional developments through the Israeli occupation lense.

The conference, which was planned four months ago, discussed “diplomacy to reduce tension and communicate with everyone, Syria returning to the Arab League, China playing an important mediating role, and a new map that is taking shape for the Middle East.” Also on the agenda was what was called the “Saudi-Israeli-American triangle” and the different characteristics and dynamics of each side. “The goal of the conference is to present an accurate picture of the transformations in the Middle East, and to influence the (Israeli) government’s policies to reach a better place,” the think tanks said.

