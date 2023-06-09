English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: 55000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer on 09 June 2023

SHAFAQNA-55000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite sources said that 55,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the holy site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Many West Bank worshipers were sent back after Israeli occupation police checked their identity cards at the entrances to the Mosque and blocked their entry.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Earlier Thursday, Palestinian factions called for mass participation in the Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque and for intensifying the Palestinian presence at the holy site.

