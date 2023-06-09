Allafrica: Suspension of US food aid to Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- The US government is suspending food aid to Ethiopia after considering a plan to divert food from the poor to the Ethiopian army, the Washington Post reported.

According to Allafrica, New Humanitarian previously reported that World Food Program (WFP) Country Director Claude Jibidar and Deputy Director Jennifer Bitonde, tendered their resignations at a staff meeting on June 2, 2023, ahead of the publication of the investigation findings, but this was rejected by WFP. became.

In May 2023, the United Nations World Food Program in Ethiopia expressed its deep concern over reports that significant amounts of food aid had been diverted from people in dire need in the post-conflict region of Tigray.

As of November 2020, Ethiopia and Tigray were at war and signed a peace agreement in November 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people fled to neighboring countries to avoid the conflict and the subsequent food crisis.

Source: Allafrica

www.shafaqna.com