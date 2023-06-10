Iran closer toward linking railway route to Europe

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s president inaugurates a railway station that connects Tehran to the east of Azerbaijan province that will become a transit point toward Turkey.

The newly operational section is the second phase of the Miyaneh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway mega project, a rail transit that connects Iran to Europe for the first time.

The network links Iran to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Yerevan, and Tbilisi railways through Jolfa and aims to increase trade volume between the Islamic Republic and Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey.

Trading through land routes, especially using railway networks, has been exponentially growing in recent years.

Countries in Asia are particularly heavily investing in transit projects with aims to reduce trade costs, shorten the time, and in many cases, circumvent Western hegemony and sanctions.

Source: almayadeen

