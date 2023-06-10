English
Palestine’s President visit to China next week

SHAFAQNA- Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to make an official three-day visit to China next week.

The Presidency announced that President Abbas will pay a three-day visit to China, starting from Tuesday June 13 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 35th anniversary of establishing bilateral Palestinian-Chinese relations and out of the leadership of both countries to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

During the visit, President Abbas is expected to exchange opinions with his Chinese counterpart on the latest developments on the Palestinian arena as well as on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Source: wafa

