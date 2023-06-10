English
EU delegation pays visit to Palestinian family at imminent threat of forced expulsion in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA-A European diplomatic delegation Thursday paid a solidarity visit to a Palestinian family facing the imminent threat of forced expulsion in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The delegation of European diplomats visited the Ghaith-Sub Laban family, whose house is located just a few dozen meters away from Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Muslim Quarter of Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The family will be forcibly dispossessed and removed from their house where they have lived for decades by 11 June.

“This takes place in a context, where an estimated 150 Palestinian families in East Jerusalem are at risk of forced eviction & displacement by Israeli authorities,” the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

Source : wafa

www.shafaqna.com

