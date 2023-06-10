English
Arabs in Israel observe general strike to protest rampant crimes due to Israeli police’s inaction

Arabs in Israel

SHAFAQNA-Arab activists stage general strike June 9, plan protests across Israel through at least June 10 to denounce the rampant crimes that resulted from the Israeli police’s inaction to sue perpetrators and hold them to account.

The general strike came after heading calls by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, which called for rallying on Friday and Saturday in the aftermath of the two murders that took place yesterday in Jaffa and Kafr Qasim and claimed the lives of five people and a 15-year-old teenager.

The follow-up committee warned against the exploitation of crime for the benefit of authoritative political goals, such as introducing the Israeli Shin Bet; Israeli General Security Service (Shabak) into our society’s affairs under the guise of dealing with crime.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

