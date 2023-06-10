American Institute: Israel does not meet statutory requirements of VWP

SHAFAQNA-The Arab-American Institute said Israel does not meet the statutory requirements laid out for every other country that has joined the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

“In order to join the VWP, a country must guarantee that any American visiting will be treated without discrimination by the country’s authorities. There is overwhelming evidence that Israel fails to meet this standard of reciprocity, with clear and documented cases of Arab Americans routinely facing hours of harsh interrogation, searches of electronic devices, and in some cases, strip searches when traveling through Israeli ports of entry. In other examples, they are simply denied entry,” said the Arab-American Institute in a statement.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com