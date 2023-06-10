English
International Shia News Agency
Cultural event for Syrian children in Belarus

0
Syrian children

SHAFAQNA-The National Health Education Center – Zubronak Belarusian camp held an event entitled “Syria, my love” for the second batch of Syrian children.

The Syrian ambassador in Minsk, Muhammad al-Amrani, and members of the embassy participated in the event, with the Syrian children presented a number of traditional Syrian cultural activities that express the history and civilization of Syria and its national heritage identity.

The head of the Syrian children’s delegation, Hossam Dalla, expressed Syria’s great appreciation to the friendly Belarus for this humanitarian initiative that contributes to drawing a smile on the children’s faces.

Source: sana

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

