Council of Arab Ambassadors kicks off in Moscow

SHAFAQNA-The Council of Arab Ambassadors to the Russian Federation held its regular meeting Friday, with the participation of Syria in Moscow.
The ambassadors and representatives of the Arab countries discussed the latest developments of various Arab issues, including developments in the current situation in Palestine and Sudan, in addition to discussing prospects for strengthening Arab and Russian relations to serve the common interests of both sides.

The ambassadors participating in the meeting welcomed the Syrian Ambassador in Moscow,  Bashar al-Jaafari, and expressed their satisfaction with the resumption of Syria’s participation in the meetings of the Council of the Arab League.

