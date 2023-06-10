Syrian PM: Syria’s wheat yield expected to reach 1 mln tons in 2023

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said that Hama province is expected to produce nearly 350,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2023 season.

Inspecting transfer and receipt of cereals in cereals centers of Salhab, al-Suqaylabiyah, and Maharda at Hama province on Friday, Arnous indicated that this estimated production promises good seasons of this strategic yield, pointing out the need to harness all the possibilities of the governorate to contribute to achieving a special season that supports the national economy.

