English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Ukraine: Over 5800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

0
Kakhovka dam collapse

SHAFAQNA- More than 5,800 people, including 243 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam collapsed.

In total, 22,273 houses in 17 settlements were affected in the Kherson region and the rise in water level can last up to 10 days, acting governor of the region Vladimir Saldo said in a Telegram post.

As water is draining from the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat to the supply of drinking water to 4,000 local residents, he added.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was destroyed on Tuesday, causing a decrease in the dam water level and massive flooding in nearby areas.

Source: news.cn

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ukraine: Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after dam collapse

asadian

SHCC: 2022 most violent year against health care facilities

asadian

African leaders call on Russia & Ukraine to work towards peace talks

asadian

Czech President: Russia-Ukraine conflict may not end with Kiev’s victory

asadian

Zelensky visited ICC in the Hague

asadian

Ukraine claims ignorance of attempt on Putin’s life

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.