Tajikistan: One of the largest Mosques in Central Asia opens in Dushanbe [video]

largest mosques in Central Asia

SHAFAQNA- Opening ceremony of one of the largest Mosques in Central Asia was held in Dushanbe with participation of Emir of Qatar.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is on a state visit to the country.

The mosque can simultaneously accommodate 133,000 people, of which 43,000 will be inside the building, and the rest around it.

The Mosque project cost almost $100 million, $30 million of which was allocated by the government of Tajikistan, and $70 million by Qatar.

 

