Israel shelves plans for settlement project ‘splitting West Bank in two’

SHAFAQNA-Israel is set to shelve a plan to expand a settlement east of Jerusalem, which, if constructed, would divide the occupied West Bank in two,amid fears of international outcry.

The government’s subcommittee for objections within the Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration, which authorises settlement construction in the West Bank, is planned to meet on Monday to discuss the project.

The plans for the E1 settlement project, which would see 3,412 housing units built for Jewish settlers on occupied Palestinian lands, would connect the Kfar Adumim and Maale Adumim settlements with occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the Israeli news outlet Haaretz, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Maale Adumim council to withdraw its request to hold the controversial hearing on the E1 project.

Source: middleeasteye

