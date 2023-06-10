English
Iran & Syria FMs stress need to implement recent bilateral agreements

SHAFAQNA-The foreign ministers of Iran and Syria have stressed the need to implement bilateral agreements.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raisi visited Syria last month on an official invitation from President Bashar al-Assad.

During his visit, Tehran and Damascus signed an agreement on “long-term strategic comprehensive cooperation” between the two nations. They also signed 14 other documents to boost cooperation in various areas.

In a phone conversation, Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, pointed to the positive outcomes of the visit and expressed their resolve to implement the recently-inked deals.

Amir-Abdollahian also congratulated Damascus on its recent achievements, pointing to the restoration of relations between Syria and other Arab countries, describing the development as “positive” and “constructive”.

Mekdad, for his part, expounded on those developments and described President Bashar al-Assad’s presence at the latest Arab League summit as positive.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

