Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:29)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Vast Divine Knowledge

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قُلْ إِن تُخْفُوا مَا فِي صُدُورِكُمْ أَوْ تُبْدُوهُ يَعْلَمْهُ اللَّهُ ۗ وَيَعْلَمُ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٩﴾‏

3:29 Say, “Whether you conceal what is in your breasts or reveal it, Allah (SWT) knows it. And God knows that which is in the heavens and that which is on the earth. And Allah has power over all things.”

Commentary: Verse 3:29 states that Allah (SWT) knows our innermost thoughts and intentions, regardless of whether we conceal or disclose them. Allah’s (SWT) knowledge extends beyond this as well – God possesses knowledge of everything in the heavens and on the earth and has power over all things. Verse 2:284 conveys a comparable message, stating:

لِّلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۗ وَإِن تُبْدُوا مَا فِي أَنفُسِكُمْ أَوْ تُخْفُوهُ يُحَاسِبْكُم بِهِ اللَّهُ ۖ فَيَغْفِرُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ وَيُعَذِّبُ مَن يَشَاءُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ ‎﴿٢٨٤﴾

2:284 To Allah (SWT) belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is in the earth. Whether you show what is within yourselves or conceal it, Allah (SWT) will bring you to account for it. Then God will forgive whom God wills and punish whom God wills, and Allah (SWT) is over all things competent.