Kaaba’s Kiswah replaced with white cloth representing Ihram [video]

SHAFAQNA- Marking the beginning of Hajj season 2023 (1444 AH), the lower part of the Kiswah of Holy Kaaba was raised by three meters on the Friday (09 June 2023).

The Kiswah of the Kaba is raised annually and a white cloth symbolizing the Ihram is wrapped around the Kaba Al-Musharrafah. The ceremony was performed by a team of specialists from the King Abdul Aziz Complex responsible for the Kaaba’s upkeep. Their duties include folding the Kiswa upwards, keeping it free from potential damage, and providing pilgrims the opportunity to witness the elevated Kiswa – an eagerly anticipated sight for the Hajj season.

Source: gulfnews

