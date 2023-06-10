English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Palestine-Malaysia friendship to support Palestinian cause

0
Palestine-Malaysia friendship parliamentary

SHAFAQNA- The Malaysian Parliament could leverage its Palestine-Malaysia friendship caucus to show solidarity towards the Palestinian cause.

Head of Palestine-Malaysia Friendship Committee, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said as the LP4Q membership platform transcends race, religion and political affiliation on issues involving Palestine, it could be further utilised with the participation and roles from more Parliamentarians and the media outlets throughout the world.

“I have this confidence that LP4Q can make a big impact and move a step closer to taking concrete action on the Palestine issue and the protection of Jerusalem’s historical heritages.

Source: oananews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Save the Children: Over 449 million children worldwide live in violent conflict zones

asadian

Palestine Research Center: Israel’s recent military attack on Gaza caused $9 million of damage

asadian

WAFA: FIFA’s President Infantino’s Historic Visit To Palestine on Sunday (14 May 2023)

asadian

Khader Adnan’s death and Palestine’s unnoticed agony

asadian

The Palestinian Prime Minister called for pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all Palestinian territories

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of Thousands of People Offered Eid Al-Fitr Prayers [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.