Palestine-Malaysia friendship to support Palestinian cause

SHAFAQNA- The Malaysian Parliament could leverage its Palestine-Malaysia friendship caucus to show solidarity towards the Palestinian cause.



Head of Palestine-Malaysia Friendship Committee, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said as the LP4Q membership platform transcends race, religion and political affiliation on issues involving Palestine, it could be further utilised with the participation and roles from more Parliamentarians and the media outlets throughout the world.

“I have this confidence that LP4Q can make a big impact and move a step closer to taking concrete action on the Palestine issue and the protection of Jerusalem’s historical heritages.

Source: oananews

www.shafaqna.com