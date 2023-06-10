UNITAD: Perpetrators of Speicher Massacre will be held accountable

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD), confirmed on Saturday that Speicher crime represents the largest documented massacre.

The Chief of Office of Field Investigations, Ms. Defne Akca, said during the memorial forum on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the tragic tragedy of Speicher: “The United Nations investigation team is conducting its investigations regarding this crime, which is one of the largest documented mass killings, which claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 martyrs.”

She added, “The team will work to bring the perpetrators to justice, as it has worked since its forming to overthrow the perpetrators.”

Source: oananews

