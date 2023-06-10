USA: Suit against FBI for spying on California Muslims should move forward

SHAFAQNA- Three Muslim men who were subject to spying in California said that their case against the government should move forward.

After more than a decade of shuttling through the US court system, three Muslim men who fell victim to the FBI’s covert surveillance programme are back in court.

During a hearing on Thursday at the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Peter Bibring, the lawyer representing the Muslim men, argued that the court should hear the case despite the government’s arguments the case should be dismissed based on the state secrets privilege.

“We’ve taken the position that we don’t need any discovery into the secret evidence,” said Bibring, saying that they could present their arguments with non-privileged evidence.

Judge Marsha Berzon, one of the three judges listening to the arguments, voiced scepticism of the government’s defence around state secrets being a reason for altogether throwing out the case.

“The underlying problem here is that there is an inherent conflict of interest by the government. They’re both the defender and protector of the interests and having no eyes on that is very troublesome,” Berzon said during the hearing that was streamed on YouTube.

“The notion that things are going to leak out that haven’t leaked out in the last 20 years is not very believable.”

In response to the government’s arguments, Judge Berzon said it is rare for cases to be dismissed at this stage of litigation.

“That’s our problem here. I mean, how much do we hamper both sides because of this problem or do we just close the courthouse door altogether and say we’re not going to bother?”