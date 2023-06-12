English
Iraq: 70% of drugs imported without any technical inspection

SHAFAQNA– The Health and Environment Committee of the Iraqi Parliament expressed concern over the multiple sources of drug imports into the country, emphasizing that “70% of drugs are imported into Iraq without any monitoring or technical inspection.” This situation has caused concern among patients who bear heavy costs to purchase medications.

According to Al-Sabah newspaper, the pharmaceutical trade is considered one of the most profitable types of trade in Iraq, especially since there is no strict and meticulous supervision over the price, quality, and expiration dates of drugs. This has led to the trade of expired medications, resulting in significant profits for the pharmaceutical mafia.

