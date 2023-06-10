1.4 million children are in urgent need of quality education in Cameroon

SHAFAQNA- Education in Cameroon remains a critical sector as schools continue to be attacked in many parts of the country while more than 1.4 million children are in poor and overcrowded classrooms. Although Cameroon continues to experience several unique crises, there are several general challenges that children face when accessing education.

As of 2022, attacks on schools and educational infrastructure continued at a similar pace compared to previous years, severely compromising the functioning of the education system at critical points across the country. The attacks, which often involved gunfire, murder, arson and kidnapping, led to the closure of 3,285 schools across Cameroon. Reliefweb reported.

This is particularly alarming in regions such as the North-West and South-West regions, where 68% and 39% of schools are inactive. A total of 2,245 schools in these two districts alone are still not functioning.

Due to insecurity and attacks on schools, access to quality education in Cameroon is affected in four key areas: limited and poor infrastructure, lack of qualified teachers, unaffordable school fees, need for psychosocial support (PSS).

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com