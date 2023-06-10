Dilawar Syed will be highest-ranking Muslim official in US government

SHAFAQNA- The US Senate confirmed the highest-ranking Muslim official in the government.

Confirming Dilawar Syed’s nomination as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, making him ending more than two years of delays in Congress.

Dilawar Syed is approved in 54-42 vote. President Joe Biden first nominated Syed in 2021 but everything stalled after Republicans did not appear for votes. Biden renominated him again in 2023.

Senator Ben Cardin, who chairs the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, said ahead of the vote: “It is about time we get this done.”

Syed was born in Pakistan. He is a California-based entrepreneur connected to software, health care, and artificial intelligence. During the Obama administration, Syed played an active role in promoting the State Department’s global entrepreneurship programme.

He also served on Obama’s White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and chaired the White House initiative on the commission’s economic growth committee.

Syed was also previously affiliated with Emgage and served as an Emgage Pac board member.

Source:Middle East Eye