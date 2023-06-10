UN: 34.5 million people in Sahel region need humanitarian assistance

SHAFAQNA- The UN and partners’ regional humanitarian assessment for Sahel warns that one in three people across Burkina Faso, Far North Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and northeastern Nigeria are in need of assistance and protection due to spiraling violence, displacement, food insecurity and weather hazards.

According to Reliefweb, Security has steadily worsened since 2015, with civilian casualties expected to rise by 42 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Insecurity has displaced entire communities across Sahel and beyond, disrupting social cohesion and fueling the food and nutrition crisis of 11.2 million people.

Insecurity and attacks on aid workers also reduce the humanitarian space and make it challenging for organizations to work in this field and for affected people to access aid.

The Sahel region, which is currently struggling with desertification, also faces seasonal flooding that killed more than 1,000 people and displaced 2.9 million people last year. The floods also destroyed nearly half a million homes and destroyed 1.5 million hectares of farmland.

UN coordinated response plans for 2023 are being implemented in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and Nigeria (north-east), requiring $4.6 billion in funding this year. The current funding level across response plans is 16 percent, or $723 million.

“The crisis in the Sahel is an acute humanitarian concern. If current trends continue, an increasing number of people will be unable to meet their vital needs,” said Charles Bernimoulin, OCHA Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

Source: Reliefweb

