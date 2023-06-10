Conflicts caused half of Sudanese children to starve due to disruption of agriculture

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children announced that more than 9 million children in Sudan – less than half of all children in the country – will face severe food shortages in the coming months due to conflict that is disrupting agricultural production.

According to Reliefweb citing the aid agency, 22 percent increase in just two months since the start of the war without increased solidarity in support of starving children will lead to more suffering and loss of young lives.

May is usually the start of the planting season in Sudan, when farmers take out small loans, buy seeds and plant crops for harvest in October and November. These products form the basis of all family meals during the winter when the harvest is scarce.

The conflict has forced thousands of farmers off their land, and the collapse of the banking system has severely reduced access to credit. Many agricultural companies that normally sell fertilizers and pesticides have closed, and fuel shortages have left farmers unable to operate tractors and plows.

The price of the local food basket, which was 28 percent above normal in March 2023, is expected to increase by 25 percent if the conflict continues in the next three to six months. Prices of staple grains are also expected to rise by 200 to 700 percent next year compared to the five-year average.

Save the Children said the crisis could cost more young lives as families struggle to put food on the table, and Sudan currently faces one of the highest rates of food insecurity and malnutrition in the world.

Source: Reliefweb

