UN expert: Bangladesh should stop pilot project of returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh should immediately suspend a pilot project to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar, where they face earnest risks to their lives and freedom, a UN expert said yesterday.

According to Reliefweb, Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said there are reports that Bangladeshi authorities are using deceptive and coercive measures to force Rohingya refugees to return to Myanmar.

Andrews also said.”Conditions in Myanmar are not conducive to the safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the forces that launched the genocidal attacks against the Rohingya, now leads a brutal military regime that attacks the civilian population while denying Rohingya citizenship and other basic rights,” he added.

It’s also stated, Bangladeshi authorities have announced that an initial group of 1,140 Rohingya refugees will be returned to Myanmar at an unspecified date, with 6,000 to be returned by the end of the year. The actions of the Bangladeshi authorities suggest that the first return may be imminent.

Source: Reliefweb

