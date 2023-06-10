English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Human rightsOther News

UN expert: Bangladesh should stop pilot project of returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

0

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh should immediately suspend a pilot project to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar, where they face earnest risks to their lives and freedom, a UN expert said yesterday.

According to Reliefweb, Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said there are reports that Bangladeshi authorities are using deceptive and coercive measures to force Rohingya refugees to return to Myanmar.

Andrews also said.”Conditions in Myanmar are not conducive to the safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the forces that launched the genocidal attacks against the Rohingya, now leads a brutal military regime that attacks the civilian population while denying Rohingya citizenship and other basic rights,” he added.

It’s also stated, Bangladeshi authorities have announced that an initial group of 1,140 Rohingya refugees will be returned to Myanmar at an unspecified date, with 6,000 to be returned by the end of the year. The actions of the Bangladeshi authorities suggest that the first return may be imminent.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

WFP: Lives of one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh under threat

 

Related posts

SHCC: 2022 most violent year against health care facilities

asadian

WFP: Lives of one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh under threat

asadian

UN: Rohingya refugees could soon be the ‘new Palestinians’

asadian

WFP: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have no choice but to resort to negative coping mechanisms

asadian

Bangladeshi experts claim mobile tower radiation safe for human health

asadian

HRW criticizes plan to return Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh to Myanmar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.