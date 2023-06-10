Plants that clean the air in the house within 8 hours

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Australia, who investigated whether a vertical wall system fitted with indoor plants could mop up a mix of harmful compounds found in petrol vapors.

“Not only can plants remove the majority of pollutants from the air in a matter of hours,” says UTS environmental scientists, “they remove the most harmful petrol-related pollutants from the air most efficiently.”

They tested the Ambius vertical plant wall system using nine purpose-built perspex boxes containing four plants or none at all. A small volume of petrol was vaporized inside the chambers, and researchers measured the gas levels.

Source: sciencealert