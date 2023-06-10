Scientists warn about the beginning of the “El Nino”

SHAFaQNA SCIENCE- The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared that the El Nino climate pattern is now underway, bringing the threat of more frequent tropical cyclones in the Pacific, increased rainfall and flooding in parts of the Americas and rising temperatures across the globe.

The last time a strong El Nino was in full swing in 2016, the world experienced its hottest year on record.

NOAA said there is a 56 percent chance that when this El Nino peaks in strength – normally during the Northern Hemisphere winter – it will be a strong event, meaning that Eastern-Pacific sea surface temperatures will be at least 1.5C higher than normal.

Typically, the southern United States experiences cooler and wetter weather during an El Nino, while parts of the US West and Canada are warmer and drier.

Tropical cyclones in the Pacific get a boost, with storms often spinning toward vulnerable islands.

Some parts of Central and South America experience heavy rainfall, although the Amazon rainforest tends to suffer from drier conditions. And Australia endures extreme heat, drought and bushfires.

The weather impacts may be milder in Europe.

“Climate change is amplifying El Nino impacts that include flooding, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires where and when they occur.”

Source: france24