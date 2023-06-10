Photocatalytic Concrete for Clean Air: Researcher find

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- KICT researchers have developed photocatalytic concrete that can effectively remove fine particulate matter on underground roads.

These air-purifying concrete systems rely on a coating of titanium dioxide, which reacts to sunlight to produce molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS).

These have strong oxidizing power, which breaks down air pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and ammonia and prevents the formation of fine particulate matter.

Construction technology using photocatalysts can have an immediate effect on reducing fine particulate matter in the nation’s living environment.

Source: newatlas