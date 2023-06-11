42.3% of Saudi women in administrative positions

SHAFAQNA– The Secretary-General of the Family Affairs Council in Saudi Arabia announced an increase in the presence of women in senior and middle management positions in the Saudi job market, reaching over 42.3%.

Maymuneh bint Khalil Al Khalil stated, “The percentage of economic participation of Saudi women has reached 36%, and the percentage of companies owned by women out of the total Saudi companies has reached 45%”.

She added, “Women’s employment in the industrial sector has increased by 93% in the past 3 years, and the rate of female participation in the cybersecurity field has increased from 22% in 2021 to 27% in 2022. The percentage of women’s participation in telecommunications professions has also increased to 39%.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

