English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

42.3% of Saudi women in administrative positions

0

SHAFAQNA– The Secretary-General of the Family Affairs Council in Saudi Arabia announced an increase in the presence of women in senior and middle management positions in the Saudi job market, reaching over 42.3%.

Maymuneh bint Khalil Al Khalil stated, “The percentage of economic participation of Saudi women has reached 36%, and the percentage of companies owned by women out of the total Saudi companies has reached 45%”.

She added, “Women’s employment in the industrial sector has increased by 93% in the past 3 years, and the rate of female participation in the cybersecurity field has increased from 22% in 2021 to 27% in 2022. The percentage of women’s participation in telecommunications professions has also increased to 39%.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Saudi Arabia: New science and technology initiative “Ilmi” by Sarah bint Mashhoor

Related posts

Expert: “Needs of Egypt-Saudi Arabia” will create new conditions in MENA region

asadian

Blinken: USA-Saudi relation strong despite differing views

asadian

INSS: Iran-Saudi good relations bad for ‘Israel’

asadian

Iran Re-Opens Consulate General in Jeddah

asadian

Egypt resumes Hajj land travel to Saudi Arabia after 25 years

asadian

SPA: Saudis gifted 25 tons of dates to Kyrgyzstan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.