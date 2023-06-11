Water crisis in southern Iraq & concerns about new wave of migration

SHAFAQNA– The risks of water scarcity crisis in southern and central Iraq, as the last regions reached by the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, have multiplied several times. This situation is a warning sign of a new wave of displacement from villages that are primarily dependent on the water of these two rivers and their branches. In the midst of this, observers warn of the possibility of new protests in the coming months.

Over the past two weeks, Iraq has experienced severe water level reductions and the drying up of several rivers and marshes. Iraq has three main marshes, namely the Hawizeh Marsh located on the Iran’s border, the Hammar Marsh, and the Firat Marsh, which are located near the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in the Persian Gulf.

In this framework, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has recently provided alarming estimates regarding the per capita water share of each Iraqi citizen by the year 2030. “Aoki Lutsma” the head of the UNDP in Baghdad, stated in a press statement: “The level of drought in the past two years in Iraq has reached an unprecedented level due to rising temperatures in the south of the country.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

