Scientists Diagnose Retinal Diseases by AI

Artificial intelligence could help save countless patients from blindness, a new study explains.

Scientists have developed an AI-powered screening program which scans for single-gene conditions known as IRDs (inherited retinal diseases).

The British and German researchers utilized Moorfields’ vast database of information on IRDs, covering more than three decades of research. More than 4,000 patients have received a genetic diagnosis as well as detailed retinal imaging, making it the largest center of its kind.

Source: studyfinds