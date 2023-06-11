Saudi King offers to host 1000 Palestinian pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s King Salman orders hosting 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from families of martyrs, prisoners and injured.

The Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday that the initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Program, annually supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in the kingdom.

In a statement, Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, thanked the King and Crown prince for their continuous support towards the families and relatives of Palestinian martyrs and those wounded.

“The continuation of this generous gesture towards the pilgrims of Palestine who perform Hajj every year at the expense of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques comes as an affirmation to the depth of the relationship and his appreciation of the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people.” he said.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com