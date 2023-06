SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday (10 June 2023) met with his Emirati counterpart in Istanbul for talks.

No further information was shared on Erdogan’s closed-door meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at Ataturk Airport.

Al-Nahyan, who is in Türkiye to watch the UEFA Champions League final, was among world leaders who congratulated Erdogan after his re-election on May 28.

